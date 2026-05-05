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La Poderosa

IID sigue con las reparaciones de servicios públicos en La Quinta

News Channel 3
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Published 6:15 AM

En La Quinta, trabajadores de la compañía de luz IID continúan las reparaciones de servicios públicos en la calle Washington cerca de la Avenida 47, en el área de la iglesia católica San Francis.

Los carriles en dirección norte se reducirán a uno entre las 9 am y las 3 pm durante toda esta semana.

Los conductores que deseen evitar la congestión pueden circular por la Avenida 48 hacia la calle Dune Palms o dirigirse al sur hasta la Avenida 52 y cruzar hacia la calle Jefferson.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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