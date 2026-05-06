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La Poderosa

Sujeto arrestado bajo sospecha de abuso sexual infantil en Yucca Valley

MGN
By
Published 8:05 AM

Un hombre de 44 años de Yucca Valley fue arrestado bajo sospecha de abuso sexual infantil durante casi 2 años en una casa ubicada cerca del Hwy 62.

El arresto se produjo tras una extensa investigación sobre el abuso sexual continuo de un adolescente de 14 años.

La investigación reveló varios incidentes de abuso sexual ocurridos durante varios meses en Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree y Twentynine Palms.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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