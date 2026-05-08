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La Poderosa

Recluso de la cárcel de Banning fue hospitalizado tras agresión

Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/27/2024
USA Health
Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/27/2024
By
Updated
today at 7:12 AM
Published 7:11 AM

Un recluso de la Cárcel de Banning fue hospitalizado en estado crítico después de una agresión por parte de su compañero de celda de 55 años.

Los agentes del Sheriff lograron detener la agresión dentro de la celda, y la víctima fue trasladada al hospital de Palm Springs.

Las autoridades pudieron identificar al sospechoso, quien permanecerá bajo custodia, con nuevos cargos.

Las circunstancias detrás de la agresión no las dieron a conocer.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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