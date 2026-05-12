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La Poderosa

Construccion en calles de Cathedral City

Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay
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Published 6:31 AM

Los automovilistas en Cathedral City deben planear con anticipación en la intersección de las calles Cathedral Canyon y Dinah Shore.

Las cuadrillas están modernizando los semáforos en esa zona, con trabajos programados de 7 am a 5:30 pm.
Se esperan cierres intermitentes de carriles y posibles retrasos. En algunos momentos, los semáforos podrían parpadear en rojo durante la instalación del equipo, por lo que se pide a los conductores que reduzcan la velocidad en la zona de trabajo y utilicen rutas alternas cuando sea posible

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Nancy Prado

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