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La Poderosa

Continuan los trabajos de construccion en Cathedral City

MGN
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Published 6:50 AM

En Cathedral City, si usted transita por La Calle Palm Canyon entre Date Palm y Sungate Way, las cuadrillas continúan trabajando esta semana para finalizar la fase este de un proyecto de instalación de monumentos en el camellón central.

Después de concluir el trabajo en el lado este esta semana, las cuadrillas se moverán al lado oeste de la calle.

Se tiene previsto que el trabajo continúe hasta el 29 de mayo, cuando finalizará el proyecto completo.

Al menos un carril permanecerá abierto durante toda la construcción.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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