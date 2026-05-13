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La Poderosa

Parada de trafico termino en arresto de un sujeto en Palm Springs

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Published 7:55 AM

Un hombre de 65 años fue arrestado por posesión de un arma de fuego y narcóticos.

Los oficiales realizaron una parada de tráfico cerca de la intersección de Las Calles Indian Canyon y Vista Chino en Palm Springs.

Durante una revisión del vehículo encontraron 17 gramos de metanfetamina y un arma de fuego.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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