Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Arrestos de ICE en todo el Valle de Coachella está generando una gran preocupación

By
New
Published 7:35 AM

Una serie de arrestos de ICE en todo el Valle de Coachella está generando una gran preocupación e indignación entre algunos miembros de la comunidad.

Esto incluye el incidente que ocurrió aquí en Thousand Palms el martes pasado, cuando salieron de su vehículo y huyeron corriendo dos hombres.

Uno de ellos finalmente fue acorralado y arrestado dentro de un negocio, por lo que ayer confirmaron que ambos eran indocumentados, uno tenía arrestos previos por conducir borracho y posesión de drogas; el otro tenía dos arrestos previos por manejar ebrio.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.