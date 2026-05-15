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La Poderosa

Disminuye la asistencia en el Senior Center de Cathedral City por temor a la migra

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Published 7:16 AM

El Senior Center de Cathedral City informó que la asistencia al lugar ha disminuido en los últimos días debido al aumento del temor por la actividad de la migra en el Valle de Coachella.

Miembros de la comunidad reportaron varios operativos, incluidos retenes de tráfico, redadas sin órdenes judiciales y arrestos dirigidos a residentes locales.  Se han recibido más de 15 reportes de presencia de agentes de ICE en la región con varios arrestos.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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