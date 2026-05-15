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La Poderosa

Inicia construcción de vivienda para personas mayores en Coachella

Parker Development
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New
Published 8:03 AM

Ya inicio la construcción de un proyecto de vivienda para personas mayores en Coachella.

El nuevo desarrollo de cuatro pisos estará ubicado en la zona céntrica de la ciudad conocido como Pueblo Viejo e incluirá 53 apartamentos para adultos mayores que viven con el dinero de la pensión.

El proyecto de 38 millones de dólares incluye un salón comunitario y áreas con acceso a computadoras, servicios de transporte gratuito y asistencia de viajes compartidos para ayudar a los residentes a acudir a citas médicas, hacer compras y otras necesidades esenciales.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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