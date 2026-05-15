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La Poderosa

Participa en la encuesta sobre la construccion de un centro de datos en Coachella

KESQ
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Published 6:43 AM

Los residentes de Coachella tienen hasta el próximo lunes para opinar sobre la construcción de un centro de datos mediante una encuesta en la página de internet Coachella.org

La encuesta surge tras crecientes preocupaciones públicas sobre el proyecto que podría traer varios grandes edificios de centros de datos en una zona agrícola ubicada en la avenida 52 y la calle Fillmore.

Cabe mencionar que algunos temen impactos ambientales negativos y alto consumo de luz. 

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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