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La Poderosa

Sujeto condenado por asesinato pide reducir su sentencia

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Published 7:37 AM

Uno de los sujetos condenados por el asesinato del comerciante Clifford Lambert de Palm Springs está intentando reducir su sentencia de cadena perpetua.

Se trata de Daniel García, quien a través de sus abogados pidió retrasar la audiencia y pidieron la devolución de objetos personales, incluida una computadora portátil utilizada en su defensa.

Otros cuatro hombres también fueron acusados del asesinato motivado por razones financieras.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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