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La Poderosa

El gobernador de California estuvo en el valle de Coachella

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Published 7:04 AM

El gobernador de California vino a ver el proyecto de 53 apartamentos para personas mayores que están construyendo en Coachella por la calle Sexta.

Es un complejo de $38 millones para residentes de 62 años o más que será construido cerca de transporte público, servicios sociales, instalaciones médicas, parques, un centro comunitario, una biblioteca y comercios.

El mandatario dijo que este desarrollo de vivienda creará más oportunidades para que la gente viva cerca de su familia, su trabajo y los lugares que forman parte de sus vidas.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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