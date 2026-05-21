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La Poderosa

El Distrito Escolar Unificado del Valle de Coachella aprobó otra reducción de personal

KESQ
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Published 8:46 AM

Ayer durante una junta especial El Distrito Escolar Unificado del Valle de Coachella aprobó otra reducción de personal como parte del plan continuo de estabilización fiscal de 43 millones de dólares, en esta ocasión decidieron eliminar a puestos de trabajo.

La superintendente del distrito escolar la Doctora Frances Esparza, informó antes de la reunión que la propuesta era despedir a 33 empleados clasificados, no maestros.

Dijo que 16 de esos empleados regresarían a puestos anteriores, mientras que a otros tres se les reduciría el periodo laboral.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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