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La Poderosa

Fuerte presencia del equipo del SWAT en Cathedral City por entrenamiento

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Published 8:20 AM

La policía de Cathedral City alerta a los residentes, ya que esta noche se observa una fuerte presencia policial cerca del Ayuntamiento, donde el equipo SWAT llevará a cabo un ejercicio de entrenamiento de 5 de la tarde a 8 de la noche en el edificio del concilio, donde verán vehículos oficiales y agentes tácticos.

Destacaron que esto es solo un simulacro y que no existe ninguna amenaza para la gente.

La policía indicó que el entrenamiento está diseñado para mantener preparados a los equipos SWAT para emergencias reales.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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