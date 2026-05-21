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La Poderosa

Se presentó en corte sujeto acusado de quitarle la vida a una mujer

Tyler Jordan Conant
RSO / KESQ
Tyler Jordan Conant
By
Published 7:11 AM

Ayer se presentó en la corte de Indio un sujeto acusado de matar a una mujer de 57 años en un accidente automovilístico.

El sospechoso de manejar borracho es Tyler Jordan Conant, de 23 años, quien fue arrestado el sábado pasado después que huyera del lugar de la fatalidad.

La jueza programó una conferencia de resolución de delito para el 29 de mayo en el Centro de Justicia Larson de Indio y ordeno que el joven permanezca detenido sin derecho a fianza.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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