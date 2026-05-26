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La Poderosa

Un hombre de Indio fue arrestado después de anunciar y vender mercancía falsificada a través de redes sociales

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Published 8:33 AM

Un hombre de 23 años de Indio fue arrestado después de anunciar y vender mercancía falsificada a través de redes sociales.

Los investigadores identificaron al sospechoso, quien fue capturado durante una orden de cateo en una residencia en Indio donde encontraron 293 artículos falsificados, incluyendo zapatos, bolsos, carteras, perfumes y ropa, muchos de ellos con marcas de lujo.

El valor de los productos asegurados fue estimado en 15 mil dólares.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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