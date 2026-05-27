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La Poderosa

Reunion del Concilio de Coachella para discutir la construccion de mega centro de datos

City of Coachella
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New
Published 7:09 AM

El Concilio de Coachella se reunirá este miércoles por la noche para discutir su acuerdo con la empresa que quiere construir un mega centro de datos que ha enfrentado una oposición comunitaria, después que se firmara un acuerdo que convirtió a Stronghold en el socio de la ciudad para construir y operar la red eléctrica de Coachella en el área de la calle Filmor y la avenida 52.

El campus de centros de datos es el principal inquilino de esa red eléctrica, y las proyecciones financieras vinculadas al acuerdo, incluyendo más de $21 millones en ingresos anuales para la ciudad.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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