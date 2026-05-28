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La Poderosa

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission inicia construcción de un nuevo proyecto en Indio

KESQ
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Published 7:01 AM

La Coachella Valley Rescue Mission inició la construcción de un nuevo proyecto para ayudar a personas sin hogar a reconstruir sus vidas mediante capacitación laboral y oportunidades de empleo. Se trata de la nueva tienda “Life Resale Boutique 2” en Indio, por la calle Van Buren cerca de la Doctor Carreon Blvd.

Las autoridades dijeron que los participantes recibirán experiencia práctica en operaciones de ventas, servicio al cliente, manejo de la caja registradora y control de inventario.

Se espera que el nuevo local esté listo el próximo otoño.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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