Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Cuatro sujetos de declaran inocentes en Salton City en un caso de homicidio

By
Published 7:04 AM

Cuatro sospechosos de cometer un crimen estuvieron en la corte el viernes pasado y se declararon inocentes en un caso de homicidio ocurrido en Salton City.

La policía informó que el cuerpo de Pedro Montes, de 34 años, fue encontrado el pasado 17 de mayo.

Los cuatro sospechosos que fueron arrestados son Robert Gallegos, Cristal Hernández, Andrew Gallegos y Blanca Robles, esta última deberá regresar a la corte el próximo viernes y los otros 3 el 25 de junio.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.