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La Poderosa

Mujer arrestada por enviar narcóticos por correo a la cárcel de Banning

KESQ
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Published 6:41 AM

Una mujer fue arrestada por introducir narcóticos a un recluso de la cárcel de Banning enviándolos por correo.

La sospechosa, de 51 años, fue ingresada a la prisión bajo sospecha de introducir narcóticos a una cárcel y por una violación de libertad condicional.

La investigación comenzó en noviembre del 2025 y el viernes pasado los agentes ejecutaron una orden de cateo en la vivienda de la mujer, donde fue detenida y decomisaron metanfetamina y evidencia de que la mujer había introducido narcóticos a la cárcel.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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