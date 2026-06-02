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La Poderosa

Amazon y FIND Food Bank se unieron para llevar a cabo campaña anual contra el hambre

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Published 7:41 AM

La empresa Amazon y FIND Food Bank se unieron para llevar a cabo su campaña anual contra el hambre durante el verano.

Funcionarios del banco de comida del valle de Coachella informaron que las filas de distribución de alimentos aumentan aproximadamente un 10% durante los meses más calurosos del año.

Amazon también donó 80,000 dólares a FIND FOOD BANK, una contribución que permitirá proporcionar hasta 300,000 comidas a personas necesitadas.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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