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La Poderosa

Fritz Burns Park en La Quinta reabre tras meses de remodelacion

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Published 7:13 AM

El Fritz Burns Park fue reabierto, y la ciudad de La Quinta celebrará la ocasión con una ceremonia de inauguración.

El evento se llevará a cabo este miércoles a las 9 de la mañana.

El parque ha estado en remodelación desde el otoño pasado y cuenta con una alberca completamente renovada y otra pequeña para niños, un área de juegos modernizada, nuevas zonas con sombra y baños renovados.

El parque se encuentra cerca de la intersección de la Avenida 52 y Avenida Bermuda en La Quinta.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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