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La Poderosa

Ofrecerán alimentos gratuitos a estudiantes durante las vacaciones de verano

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Published 8:06 AM

Con el inicio de las vacaciones de verano, muchas familias del Este del Valle de Coachella enfrentan el desafío de reemplazar las comidas gratuitas que los estudiantes reciben durante el año escolar, motivo por el cual lanzaron un programa gratuito de alimentación del 15 de junio al 31 de julio, de lunes a viernes en varios puntos ubicados en Coachella, Thermal, Mecca, North Shore y Salton City, donde los estudiantes podrán consumir sus alimentos dentro de autobuses escolares con aire acondicionado y acceso gratuito a internet para quienes no cuentan con conexión en casa.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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