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La Poderosa

Reporte de operativo vial en La Quinta

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Published 7:46 AM

Un total de 70 conductores fueron multados durante un operativo especial de vigilancia vial realizado por agentes del Sheriff en La Quinta.

De las 70 infracciones emitidas:

16 fueron por exceso de velocidad.

4 por no respetar señales de alto.

25 por uso del teléfono celular mientras conducían y 25 por otras infracciones no especificadas.

La conducción distraída es una de las principales causas de accidentes prevenibles y que el uso del teléfono celular representa uno de los mayores riesgos en las carreteras.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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