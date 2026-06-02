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La Poderosa

Se aprobó una prohibición temporal para la apertura de tiendas nuevas de dólar en Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
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New
Published 7:08 AM

El concilio de Desert Hot Springs aprobó una prohibición temporal para la apertura de nuevas tiendas de dólar con el fin de dar espacio a comercios más grandes y restaurantes.

Funcionarios de la ciudad señalaron que ya cuenta con cinco tiendas de ese tipo, una cantidad que consideran suficiente para su población de aproximadamente 32,000 habitantes.

El alcalde indicó que muchas personas deben viajar a ciudades cercanas para comprar ropa, alimentos y otros artículos, lo que provoca que Desert Hot Springs pierda ingresos por impuestos sobre las ventas.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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