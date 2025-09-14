Skip to Content
Premios Emmy 2025: la lista de ganadores

Published 5:57 PM

Por Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Culminó la 77.ª edición de los Premios Emmy. “Severance”, “The Penguin”, “The Studio” y “The White Lotus” eran las principales nominadas de este año.

A continuación se enumeran todas las categorías de este año, con los ganadores indicados en negrita.

  • “Andor”
  • “The Diplomat”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “Paradise”
  • “The Pitt” *GANADORA
  • “Severance”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “The White Lotus”
  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Nobody Wants This”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Shrinking”
  • “The Studio” *GANADORA
  • “What We Do in the Shadows”
  • “Adolescence” *GANADORA
  • “Black Mirror”
  • “Dying for Sex”
  • “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • “The Penguin”
  • Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance”
  • Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” *GANADOR
  • Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
  • Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
  • Britt Lower, “Severance” *GANADORA
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Zach Cherry, “Severance”
  • Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
  • Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
  • James Marsden, “Paradise”
  • Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”
  • Tramell Tillman, “Severance” *GANADOR
  • John Turturro, “Severance”
  • Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
  • Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
  • Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” *GANADORA
  • Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
  • Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”
  • Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
  • Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
  • Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”
  • Kirstin Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks” *GANADORA
  • Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Seth Rogen, “The Studio” *GANADOR
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” *GANADORA
  • Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
  • Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”
  • Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
  • Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
  • Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere” *GANADOR
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
  • Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
  • Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
  • Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” *GANADOR
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”
  • Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
  • Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”
  • Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
  • Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” *GANADORA
  • Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
  • Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”
  • Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” *GANADOR
  • Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”
  • Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
  • Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” *GANADORA
  • Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”
  • Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story”
  • Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”
  • Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”
  • “The Traitors”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “Survivor”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “The Daily Show”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” *GANADOR

