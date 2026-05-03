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Reportan al menos 10 heridos en tiroteo en fiesta junto al lago cerca de Oklahoma City

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Published 11:30 PM

Por Hanna Park, CNN

Al menos 10 personas fueron trasladadas al hospital tras un tiroteo en una fiesta junto a un lago cerca de Oklahoma City la noche del domingo, informó la Policía.

No hay sospechosos bajo custodia, pero no hay motivos para creer que exista una amenaza continua para el público, dijo a CNN Emily Ward, portavoz del Departamento de Policía de Edmond.

Los agentes respondieron alrededor de las 9:00 p. m. (hora central) a reportes de disparos en una fiesta en el lago Arcadia, dijo Ward. Diez víctimas fueron trasladadas por los servicios médicos de emergencia a hospitales de toda el área metropolitana de Oklahoma City, añadió, y señaló que las víctimas se encontraban en “diversas condiciones”.

“Se espera que el número total de víctimas cambie a medida que otras personas se trasladen por sus propios medios a hospitales de la zona”, dijo la Policía en un comunicado en X.

La Policía de Oklahoma City y la Patrulla de Caminos de Oklahoma también respondieron al tiroteo. El Departamento de Policía de Edmond está a cargo de la investigación, dijo Ward a CNN.

Las autoridades no revelaron el rango de edades de las víctimas. Ward describió la reunión como una “gran fiesta” y dijo que muchos de los presentes parecían ser “adultos jóvenes”, pero la Policía aún está investigando.

El lago Arcadia está a unos 20 km al norte de Oklahoma City, en Edmond, una ciudad de aproximadamente 100.000 habitantes. El lago es un destino popular para hacer picnics, acampar, pescar y practicar deportes acuáticos.

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