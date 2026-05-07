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El Gobierno de Trump pierde el segundo gran caso arancelario

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Published 2:53 PM

Por Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

Los aranceles generales del 10 % del presidente Donald Trump están en peligro después de que un tribunal federal los declarara ilegales el jueves, asestando un segundo golpe importante este año a la política económica emblemática del presidente.

En un fallo de 2 a 1, el panel de jueces del Tribunal de Comercio Internacional de Estados Unidos determinó que el Gobierno carecía de justificación para imponer aranceles en virtud de una ley comercial de 1974 conocida como la Sección 122. La administración comenzó a imponer estos aranceles después de que un fallo de la Corte Suprema a principios de este año declarara ilegales sus gravámenes más amplios.

El fallo del jueves ordena a la administración dejar de recaudar estos aranceles a los demandantes y reembolsar los pagos anteriores. Aunque solo se aplica a los demandantes afectados, supone un importante revés para el Gobierno de Trump y su capacidad para imponer aranceles.

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