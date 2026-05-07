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Hackers irrumpen en Canvas y afectan a universidades en plena semana de exámenes

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Published 5:20 PM

Por Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Estudiantes que intentaban acceder a calificaciones, materiales de estudio y cuestionarios se encontraron en cambio con un mensaje de un hacker este jueves.

Universidades y sistemas escolares en todo el país, desde la Universidad de Pensilvania hasta la Universidad de Georgetown y la Universidad de Oklahoma, reportaron una nota de rescate en la página principal de los sitios de Canvas de sus instituciones. Canvas es una popular plataforma digital en la nube utilizada para clases.

Canvas tiene más de 30 millones de usuarios activos a nivel global, según afirma su empresa matriz, Instructure, en su sitio web, con más de 8.000 instituciones como clientes. Muchos de esos estudiantes se encuentran en medio de una intensa semana de exámenes finales de primavera.

Este es el segundo incidente de filtración de datos este mes entre escuelas y universidades. El grupo de hackers ShinyHunters se atribuyó la responsabilidad de ambos ataques. En la nota, reportada por distintos medios estudiantiles, el grupo exigía pagos para evitar nuevas filtraciones de datos.

“ShinyHunters ha vulnerado Instructure (otra vez)”, decía una advertencia en la cuenta de un estudiante de la Universidad de Washington alrededor del mediodía (hora del Pacífico), vista por CNN. “En lugar de contactarnos para resolverlo, nos ignoraron e hicieron algunos ‘parches de seguridad’”.

Instructure indicó en su sitio web que Canvas estaba en “modo de mantenimiento” la tarde del jueves, y agregó que estaba investigando el problema.

El 1 de mayo, en un ataque distinto, Instructure dijo que “experimentó un incidente de ciberseguridad perpetrado por un actor criminal”, pero que logró contener la situación al día siguiente. Sin embargo, la empresa señaló que nombres de usuario, direcciones de correo electrónico y números de identificación estudiantil fueron comprometidos.

“Instructure aún tiene hasta el final del día del 12 de mayo de 2026 para contactarnos”, señalaba la nota del jueves.

CNN se ha comunicado con Instructure para solicitar comentarios.

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