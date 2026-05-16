Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Bulgaria gana Eurovisión tras un concurso ensombrecido por el boicot a la participación de Israel

By
New
today at 4:10 PM
Published 4:35 PM

Por Issy Ronald, CNN

Dara, de Bulgaria, triunfó en la edición de este año de Eurovisión, tras una competencia marcada por tensiones políticas y sacudida por el boicot de varios países debido a la continua participación de Israel.

Su tema “Bangaranga”, un pegajoso éxito de club acompañado de una elaborada coreografía, era considerado uno de los favoritos, pero sorprendió por su enorme popularidad tanto entre el jurado como en el voto del público, superando a Israel, que quedó en segundo lugar, en una final reñida.

Más allá del brillo y el espectáculo de la gran final de este sábado en Viena, Austria, el concurso en el que artistas que representan a distintos países, en su mayoría europeos, compiten por conquistar al jurado y al público, estuvo ampliamente opacado por la controversia política que lo rodeó. Cinco países —España, Irlanda, Islandia, Eslovenia y Países Bajos— boicotearon la edición de este año en protesta por la participación de Israel, lo que marca la mayor crisis en los 70 años de historia del certamen.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y será actualizada

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.