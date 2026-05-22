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Mueren ocho personas y decenas quedan atrapadas en una mina de carbón china tras una explosión de gas

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Published 4:20 PM

Por Hira Humayun, CNN

Al menos ocho personas han muerto y otras 38 están atrapadas bajo tierra tras una explosión de gas en una mina de carbón en la provincia de Shanxi, en el noreste de China, el viernes por la noche, según medios estatales.

Xinhua News informó anteriormente que los niveles de monóxido de carbono “superaron los límites” en la mina.

Las labores de rescate continúan en la mina de carbón Liushenyu, en la ciudad de Changzhi, informó Xinhua. La explosión ocurrió a las 7:30 p.m. hora local (7:30 a.m., hora de Miami) cuando 247 trabajadores se encontraban bajo tierra.

Al menos 201 personas fueron evacuadas para las 6:00 a.m. hora local del sábado, según Xinhua.

La causa del accidente está bajo investigación, dijo Xinhua.

La provincia de Shanxi alberga varias minas de carbón que han sido escenario de accidentes en el pasado.

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