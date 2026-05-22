Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

El brote de ébola en mapas y gráficos: casos, muertes y países afectados

By
New
May 21, 2026 6:58 AM
Published 12:19 PM

Por Alex Leeds Matthews, Lou Robinson, Annette Choi, Henrik Pettersson y Gillian Roberts, CNN

La Organización Mundial de la Salud declaró que el más reciente brote de ébola en África Central constituye una emergencia de salud pública. Las autoridades sanitarias están trabajando contrarreloj para rastrear contactos mientras aumenta el número de casos sospechosos.

CNN está siguiendo las ubicaciones de los casos confirmados en el brote, así como los casos y muertes a nivel histórico. Esta página será actualizada a medida que haya más detalles disponibles.

Aunque el riesgo global sigue siendo bajo, la OMS ha calificado el brote como un asunto de “preocupación internacional”. Estados Unidos ha impuesto restricciones de entrada para ciertos viajeros procedentes de la República Democrática del Congo, Uganda y Sudán del Sur. Históricamente, casi todos los brotes, casos y muertes por ébola se han concentrado en países de África occidental y central.

Un brote ocurrido hace una década fue el más grande y devastador en la historia de la enfermedad. La OMS ha advertido que el brote actual podría encaminarse a ser uno de los más grandes, debido al ritmo de propagación y al aumento de las muertes.

Funcionarios de la OMS creen que la transmisión del brote actual podría haber estado ocurriendo durante “meses” antes de ser detectada. Han dicho que la débil infraestructura sanitaria en la zona rural donde se originó, el conflicto étnico en la región y la cepa inusual del virus dificultaron las pruebas. Los recortes al financiamiento de ayuda exterior de Estados Unidos también podrían haber sido un factor, dijeron trabajadores humanitarios a CNN.

Una vez que el virus entra en una comunidad, se propaga rápidamente entre personas mediante el contacto directo con fluidos corporales o superficies contaminadas. Los científicos creen que los humanos contrajeron por primera vez el ébola a través de la caza, manipulación o consumo de animales silvestres infectados.

Los riesgos también provienen de una costumbre funeraria local que implica que los dolientes toquen al fallecido, lo que puede provocar infecciones. La desinformación sobre la enfermedad y la forma en que se propaga puede socavar los esfuerzos locales de contención.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.