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Cuatro muertos tras el choque de un tren contra un autobús escolar en Bélgica

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today at 2:47 AM
Published 4:10 AM

Por Ivana Kottasová y Stephanie Halasz, CNN

Dos niños figuran entre las cuatro personas que murieron por la colisión este martes de un tren y un autobús escolar en Bélgica, informó Maxime Prévot, viceprimer ministro del país.

Las autoridades locales de Buggenhout, en el norte de Bélgica, informaron en un comunicado que el martes, alrededor de las 8:00 de la mañana, se produjo un grave accidente de tráfico en la localidad.

La ministra de Justicia belga, Annelies Verlinden, señaló en X que en el accidente se vio involucrado un autobús escolar. Fotografías tomadas en el lugar de los hechos muestran un minibús volcado sobre su lateral, junto a una vía férrea.

Las fotografías del lugar muestran un minibús volcado junto a las vías del tren. Al parecer, el accidente tuvo lugar cerca de un paso a nivel.

“Faltan las palabras ante el accidente ocurrido en Buggenhout, en el que se vieron implicados un tren y un autobús escolar”, declaró.

Ursula von der Leyen, presidenta de la Comisión Europea, dijo estar “desconsolada” al enterarse del accidente. “Mis más sentidas condolencias a las familias de las víctimas y a sus seres queridos”, publicó en X.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y se actualizará.

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