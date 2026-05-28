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El impacto en los precios provocado por la guerra llevó la inflación de abril a su nivel más alto en casi tres años

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Published 5:49 AM

Por Alicia Wallace, CNN

El shock del precio del petróleo por la guerra con Irán llevó el indicador de inflación preferido de la Reserva Federal al 3,8 % el mes pasado, su nivel más alto en casi tres años, mostraron nuevos datos publicados este jueves.

El índice de precios de Gastos de Consumo Personal aumentó un 0,4 % en abril respecto del mes anterior, una desaceleración frente al incremento del 0,7 % registrado en marzo. Con esta cifra del 3,8 %, la tasa anual de inflación es la más alta desde mayo de 2023.

El último informe mensual del Departamento de Comercio también mostró que los consumidores levantaron el pie del acelerador: el gasto aumentó un 0,5 % en abril, un retroceso desde un salto del 1 % el mes anterior.

Los precios de la gasolina continuaron subiendo en abril; sin embargo, se esperaba que las billeteras de los estadounidenses —muchas más abultadas por reembolsos de impuestos mayores— eventualmente no pudieran seguir el ritmo de los costos en aumento.

Al tener en cuenta la inflación, el gasto del consumidor aumentó apenas un 0,1 %.

Los economistas esperaban que la inflación aumentara un 0,5 % en términos mensuales y un 3,9 % respecto del año anterior, y que el gasto se desacelerara al 0,3 %, según FactSet.

Esta historia está en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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