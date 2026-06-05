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Noticias Principales

Coachella entrevistará a los candidatos a concejales en una junta especial hoy

KESQ
By ,
Published 10:52 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - La ciudad de Coachella tendrá una junta especial hoy para entrevistar a los 10 candidatos a la vacante de concejal.

La junta se llevará a cabo a las 4:00 p.m. en la Biblioteca de Coachella.

Hay 10 candidatos que serán entrevistados ho. Según la ciudad, la candidata Linda Flores se mudó fuera del condado.

No.SolicitanteRegistro de votante verificado
 1 Jose TorresYes
 2 Juan M. MartinezYes
 3 Dr. Sandra Luz Hernandez-ArellanoYes
 4 Salem PenalosaYes
 5 Martin Pallares PerezYes
 6 Jonathan ZambranoYes
 7 Andrew GallegosYes
 8 Isaac ZepedaYes
 9 Yavonne ZapataYes
 10 Eva LaraYes
 11 Linda FloresMoved out of County - Not Registered
*Haz clic en el nombre resaltado para leer la solicitud

No se sabía cuándo votaría el consejo para posiblemente aprobar al candidato; sin embargo, los funcionarios le dijeron a Telemundo 15 que esperan votar hoy.

La ciudad tiene hasta el 10 de junio para cubrir el puesto vacante en el consejo municipal.

Coachella busca cubrir el puesto que quedó vacante cuando el Dr. Frank Figueroa fue nombrado alcalde. Figueroa reemplazó al veterano alcalde Steven Hernandez, quien renunció en marzo tras declararse culpable de un cargo de conflicto de intereses. También ocupará el cargo hasta noviembre, completando así el resto del mandato de Hernandez.

Tendremos cobertura esta noche a las 6 y a las 11 de la noche.

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