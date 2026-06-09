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Noticias Principales

Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026: Un vistazo al interior del estadio de Los Ángeles antes del torneo

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Published 10:36 AM

LOS ANGELES, California (KUNA) - Tuvimos una visita al rebautizado Los Angeles Stadium de Inglewood, una de las sedes de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026.

Los Angeles Stadium albergará ocho partidos de la Copa Mundial, incluidos dos de la selección de Estados Unidos. El primer encuentro de dicho equipo en este recinto tendrá lugar el viernes 12 de junio contra Paraguay.

Preparar una sede de esta magnitud para el público y los deportistas requiere meses de trabajo, además de años de planificación previa. Desde la instalación de nueva señalización y el cambio de nombre del estadio hasta la transformación de un campo de fútbol americano en uno de fútbol (soccer), se trata de una tarea de gran envergadura para los equipos encargados de llevarla a cabo.

Manténgase al tanto de Telemundo 15 esta tarde en nuestra emisión de las 6 pm.

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Juan Montesló

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