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Noticias Principales

Casi 50% de la población infantil sufre obesidad en el Valle de Coachella

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Published 11:25 AM

Valle de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - Según la encuesta comunitaria más reciente de HARC (Health Assessment and Research for Communities), el 46,1 % de los niños de 2 años en adelante tienen un IMC (Índice de Masa Corporal) que los sitúa en la categoría de "sobrepeso" u "obesidad"; esto representa aproximadamente a 25.790 niños en el Valle de Coachella.

A medida que se acerca el verano y cierran los comedores escolares, muchas familias se enfrentan al desafío de mantener a sus hijos bien alimentados. El programa de Transferencia Electrónica de Beneficios de Verano (Summer EBT, también conocido como SUN Bucks) es una iniciativa federal que ayuda a cubrir esta necesidad proporcionando 120 dólares por cada niño en edad escolar elegible para la compra de alimentos durante los meses de verano.

Las familias pueden verificar su elegibilidad y solicitar el beneficio en el sitio web oficial de Summer EBT.

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Juan Montesló

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