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Noticias Principales

Arranca la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026

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Published 7:58 AM

California, Estados Unidos (KUNA) - La fecha ha llegado, y el partido inaugural de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026 esta aquí, será en punto de las 12 del medio día cuando la selección Azteca enfrente al equipo de Sudáfrica en la Ciudad de México.

Millones de aficionados se alistan dentro y fuera de México para presenciar este magno evento, es aquí en California donde Telemundo 15 estará dando cobertura a la afición con toda la diaspora que conforma nuestra comunidad.

No se pierdan nuestra trasmisión especial y participaciones en redes sociales @juanmonteslo en Facebook e Instagram.

Manténgase el sintonía de Telemundo 15, el canal oficial del Mundial en español.

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Juan Montesló

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