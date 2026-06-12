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Noticias Principales

Hoy se enfrentan USA vs Paraguay en Los Angeles Stadium, continua la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026

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Published 9:55 AM

LOS ANGELES, California (KUNA) -La gran inauguración de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026 llega a Estados Unidos, con un partido y ceremonía que según organizadores del evento promete ser una sorpresa, teniendo como sede Los Angeles.

Será a las 6 de la tarde hora del pacífico cuando el equipo de casa se enfrente a Paraguay, se espera la asistencia de más de 70mil asistentes.

Manténgase al tanto de las actualizaciones y contenido exclusivo que Telemundo 15 tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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