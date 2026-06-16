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Noticias Principales

Hombre muere en un choque de dos vehículos en Thermal

MGN
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Published 3:41 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Un hombre de 26 años murió después de un choque en la comunidad de Thermal, las autoridades anunciaron el martes.

El choque fue reportado alrededor de las 5 de la mañana el Sábado en la Avenida 58 y calle Buchanan, según la Patrulla de Caminos de California.

La policía dijo que un 2017 Acura RDX estaba conduciendo a velocidad no especificada en dirección este por la Avenida 58 cuando otro carro no logró parar en el señal de alto. El 2009 Toyota Camry estaba manejando hacia el norte on Buchanan. El impacto hizo que ambos vehículos volcaran.

El conductor del Camry, identificado como Pablo Garcia Lopez, ue declarado muerto en el lugar del choque.

El conductor del Acura sufrió heridas graves y fue llevado al Desert Regional Medical Center en Palm Springs.

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Isabella Carballoso

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