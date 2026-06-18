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Noticias Principales

Departamento de bomberos en Palm Springs urgen caminantes que se cuiden durante verano

PSPD
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Published 1:09 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Bomberos de Palm Springs ha instado hoy que residentes de la area tomen extremen las precauciones al practicar senderismo durante la temporada de verano, tras el aumento de las llamadas de rescate de excursionistas.

Los bomberos ha señalado que, si no se cuenta con la preparación adecuada durante la ola de calor extremo que se produce en los meses de verano en el valle de Coachella, pueden producirse casos de deshidratación, agotamiento por calor y golpe de calor.

Algunos de los síntomas a los que hay que prestar atención ante cualquier enfermedad relacionada con el calor pueden ser mareos, dolor de cabeza, náuseas, calambres musculares, debilidad, confusión o fatiga.

Se ha recordado a los excursionistas que deben velar por su seguridad en los senderos saliendo a primera hora de la mañana, llevando agua en abundancia y bebiendo con regularidad, aplicándose protector solar, llevando un sombrero y ropa ligera, yendo acompañados, llevando un teléfono completamente cargado y dando media vuelta si las condiciones se vuelven demasiado difíciles.

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Isabella Carballoso

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