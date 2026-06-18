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Noticias Principales

El centro Galilea solicita mochilas y útiles escolares

Marco Revuelta
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Published 6:41 AM

El verano apenas comienza, pero el Centro Galilea de Mecca ya está pensando en el próximo regreso a clases con la recolección de útiles escolares nuevos desde ahora y hasta el 3 de agosto para ayudar a más de 800 niños de bajos recursos del Este del Valle de Coachella.

El centro Galilea solicita mochilas, lápices, borradores, lapiceros, cuadernos, reglas y barras de pegamento.

Todo lo recolectado será entregado durante un evento de distribución el 6 de agosto para estudiantes desde kínder hasta el grado 12.

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Nancy Prado

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