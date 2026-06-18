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Noticias Principales

México vs Corea del Sur, continua la fiebre del mundial en California

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today at 12:53 PM
Published 12:42 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KUNA) - México se prepará para su segundo partido contra el equipo de Corea del Sur, será nuevamente en tierra Azteca, por lo que se esperá una victoria más en casa, según lo comentado en redes sociales por aficionados.

La comunidad latina del Valle de Coachella organiza grandes eventos a lo largo de la región para vivir en conjunto la pasión del Mundial 2026, hoy se disponen a celebrar un juego más del equipo mexicano.

Telemundo 15 tendrá una cobertura local sobre la afición del football soccer.

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Juan Montesló

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