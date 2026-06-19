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Noticias Principales

Incendio provoca daños en Hamachi Sushi, restaurante de Cathedral City

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Published 11:43 AM

Cathedral City, Calif. (KUNA) - Fue debido a un corte circuito que el restaurante de sushi Hamachi ubicado en la ciudad de Catedral, sufrió daños por incendio durante la noche de ayer.

Según su operador principal, la instalación requiere algunas mejoras que los dueños de la propiedad (arrendadores) han hecho caso nulo o realizar reparaciones minimas, situación que pudo representar parte del problema.

Manténgase al tanto de las actualizaciones que Telemundo 15 tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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