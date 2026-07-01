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Noticias Principales

Accidente provoca cierre de calles y caída de cables en Palm Springs

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Published 8:08 AM

En Palm Springs, todos los carriles de la intersección de las calles, Gene Autry y Vista Chino fueron cerrados durante varias horas después de un accidente automovilístico, que provocó la caída de varios cables de luz.

La alerta del accidente fue enviada poco antes de las 3 de la madrugada de hoy.

La policía informó que un sujeto borracho se estrelló con un poste de la luz.

Los equipos de emergencia trabajan contra reloj para instalar un poste nuevo y colocar cables eléctricos que se cayeron.

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Nancy Prado

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