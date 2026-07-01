Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Habrá cambios en el Departamento de Servicios para Animales del Condado de Riverside

By
New
Published 6:35 AM

El Departamento de Servicios para Animales del Condado de Riverside está realizando importantes cambios para convertir uno de los sistemas de refugios más criticados de California en un condado donde no se sacrifiquen animales por falta de espacio.

Durante el último año, el condado ha invertido 48 millones de dólares en los servicios para animales.

También ha contratado a varios empleados y 19 veterinarios, además, amplios programas para salvar a más mascotas.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.