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Noticias Principales

Atropellan a hombre que caminaba por una calle en Beaumont

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Published 6:05 AM

Un hombre de 39 años que caminaba por una calle de Beaumont murió después de ser atropellado por un automóvil.

El accidente ocurrió a menos de media milla del Freeway 10.

El conductor, cuya identidad no dieron a conocer, se detuvo de inmediato y llamó al 911.

Oficiales de policía y paramédicos llegaron pocos minutos después y declararon a la víctima sin vida en el lugar.

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Nancy Prado

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