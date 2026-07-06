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Noticias Principales

Buscan a conductor que huyó tras atropellar a una persona que paseaba en un scooter

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Published 6:42 AM

Un conductor de scooter fue hospitalizado después de un choque en el que el responsable huyó del lugar en Coachella.

El Sheriff informó que los agentes acudieron a Tyler Street, cerca de Avenida Las Flores.

El conductor del scooter fue llevado al hospital y se encuentra en condición estable.

Las autoridades dijeron que el chofer del auto escapó y aún no ha sido localizado.

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Nancy Prado

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