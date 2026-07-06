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Noticias Principales

Percance deja a varias personas heridas en Cathedral City

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Published 6:14 AM

Un accidente ocurrido el sábado alrededor de las 4 de la tarde dejó al menos una persona herida en un área de la calle Date Palm en Cathedral City.

Uno de los hombres involucrados sufrió un golpe en la cabeza.

El área fue cerrada mientras los paramédicos, la policía y las grúas hacían su trabajo.

Los investigadores aún no han dicho quien provoco el percance.

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Nancy Prado

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