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Noticias Principales

Arrestan en Mexicali a sospechoso de homicidio en North Shore

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Published 7:18 AM

Un sujeto sospechoso de un tiroteo mortal en North Shore ya fue arrestado, se trata de Adolfo Suárez López Jr., de 50 años y residente de Indio, quien fue detenido en Mexicali.

Las autoridades lo buscaban por la muerte de Alberto Padrón, de Mecca durante un tiroteo ocurrió el domingo 28 de junio cerca de la Avenida 70, donde los agentes encontraron a dos hombres con heridas de bala, el de 43 años fue llevado a un hospital, mientras que el otro murió.

El sospechoso del crimen debe presentarse ante la corte mañana.

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Nancy Prado

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